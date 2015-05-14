The 26 Spring Sales to Shop Right Now (You Can Thank Us Later)

It's semi-annual sale season! As summer pieces start to move in, your favorite retailers (think: Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, and more) slash the prices on spring merchandise. What's great about shopping these seasonal discounts is that oftentimes what you buy now will work just as well in the months ahead. You can also treat this as an opportunity to pick up cooler-weather items that you can stash in the back of your closet for next fall/winter (we're talking about things like a dreamy Club Monaco calf hair coat—more details below).

When scouring sales, there are a couple strategies you can take: 1, pick up classics that you'll love forever; and 2, buy a statement piece that you wouldn't have purchased at full price. Read on to get the scoop on the 26 best discounts happening right now.

RELATED: Shoe Sale Alert: The Best Designer Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom

American Eagle Outfitters, ae.com

The deal: Receive an additional 40% off clearance items, plus free shipping on orders $50 or more

Our pick: Embroidered white denim hi-rise shorts, $27 (originally $50); ae.com.

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

The deal: Receive an extra 40% off sale items

Our pick: Sequin tuxedo dress, $42 (originally $228); anntaylor.com.

ASOS, asos.com

The deal: Up to 70% off big brands and new arrivals

Our pick: Warehouse topstitch corset jumpsuit, $57 (originally $145); asos.com.

Avenue 32, avenue32.com

The deal: Up to 70% off designer items

Our pick: Aperlai suede lace up sandals with pink pom-poms (above), $475 (originally $950); avenue32.com.

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

The deal: Up to 30% off

Our pick: Perforated faux-leather pencil skirt, $80 (originally $130); bananarepublic.com.

Bergdorf Goodman, bergdorfgoodman.com

The deal: Up to 50% off sale items

Our pick: Diane von Furstenberg toile-pattern A-Line cutout dress (above), $478 (originally $798); bergdorfgoodman.com.

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com

The deal: Receive an additional 50% off sale items

Our pick: Covell embroidered cotton vile shirt, $199 (originally $250); calypsostbarth.com.

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

The deal: Up to 30% off, plus free shipping on orders $150 or more

Our pick: Italian wool blend coat with calf hair accents, $559 (originally $695); clubmonaco.com.

Far Fetch, farfetch.com

The deal: Up to 50% off designer items

Our pick: 3.1 Phillip Lim embellished miniskirt (above), $500 (originally $1,000); farfetch.com.

Gap, gap.com

The deal: Up to 75% off, plus free shipping on orders $50 or more

Our pick: Peplum top (above), $41 (originally $70); gap.com.

Intermix, intermixonline.com

The deal: Up to 40% off designer items

Our pick: Lisa Marie Fernandez tie waist one-piece swimsuit, $379 (originally $550); intermixonline.com.

J Brand, jbrandjeans.com

The deal: Up to 70% off

Our pick: Leather mid-rise skinny pants, $350 (originally $1,095); jbrand.com.

J.Crew, jcrew.com

The deal: Receive an extra 30% off sale styles

Our pick: Colorblock heels, $158 (originally $268); jcrew.com.

Madewell, madewell.com

The deal: Up to 30% off select items

Our pick: Thea pom-pom sandals, $80 (originally $118); madewell.com.

Mango, mango.com

The deal: Up to 50% off

Our pick: Dark denim jacket (above), $35 (originally $70); mango.com.

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

The deal: Up to 65% off, plus free shipping

Our pick: Vince snakeskin slip-on sneakers, $184 (originaly $275); nordstrom.com.

Nasty Gal, nastygal.com

The deal: Up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders $75 or more

Our pick: Metallic jacquard blazer dress, $69 (originally $98); nastygal.com.

Otte, otteny.com

The deal: Up to 70% off sale items

Our pick: McQ Alexander McQueen printed dress, $135 (originally $450); otteny.com.

Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com

The deal: Up to 40% off, plus free shipping

Our pick: Stanton Chelsea boot, $300 (originally $595); rag-bone.com.

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

The deal: Up to 30% off, plus free shipping

Our pick: Mini M.A.C. crossbody bag, $130 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com.

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com

The deal: Up to 40% off

Our pick: Floral lace dress, $299 (originally $495); rebeccataylor.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com

The deal: Up to 40% off designer items

Our pick: Loeffler Randall snakeskin and leather handbag (above), $245 (originally $350); saksfifthavenue.com.

Scoop NYC, scoopnyc.com

The deal: Up to 40% off, plus free shipping on orders $150 or more

Our pick: Clover Canyon sleeveless scarf dress, $139 (originally $230); scoopnyc.com.

Shopbop, shopbop.com

The deal: Up to 70% off

Our pick: Derek Lam twisted sarong skirt, $357 (originally $1,190); shopbop.com.

Topshop, topshop.com

The deal: Up to 50% off, plus free shipping and returns

Our pick: Pleated wrap midi dress, $55 (originally $105); topshop.com.

Victoria's Secret, victoriassecret.com

The deal: Up to 60% off 800+ styles

Our pick: Twist bandeau one-piece swimsuit, $40 (originally $130); victoriassecret.com.

PHOTOS: Star-Inspired Bags & Shoes for Spring