The 26 Spring Sales to Shop Right Now (You Can Thank Us Later)

It's semi-annual sale season! As summer pieces start to move in, your favorite retailers (think: Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, and more) slash the prices on spring merchandise. What's great about shopping these seasonal discounts is that oftentimes what you buy now will work just as well in the months ahead. You can also treat this as an opportunity to pick up cooler-weather items that you can stash in the back of your closet for next fall/winter (we're talking about things like a dreamy Club Monaco calf hair coat—more details below).
When scouring sales, there are a couple strategies you can take: 1, pick up classics that you'll love forever; and 2, buy a statement piece that you wouldn't have purchased at full price. Read on to get the scoop on the 26 best discounts happening right now.
RELATED: Shoe Sale Alert: The Best Designer Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom
American Eagle Outfitters, ae.com
The deal: Receive an additional 40% off clearance items, plus free shipping on orders $50 or more
Our pick: Embroidered white denim hi-rise shorts, $27 (originally $50); ae.com.
Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com
The deal: Receive an extra 40% off sale items
Our pick: Sequin tuxedo dress, $42 (originally $228); anntaylor.com.
ASOS, asos.com
The deal: Up to 70% off big brands and new arrivals
Our pick: Warehouse topstitch corset jumpsuit, $57 (originally $145); asos.com.
Avenue 32, avenue32.com
The deal: Up to 70% off designer items
Our pick: Aperlai suede lace up sandals with pink pom-poms (above), $475 (originally $950); avenue32.com.
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com
The deal: Up to 30% off
Our pick: Perforated faux-leather pencil skirt, $80 (originally $130); bananarepublic.com.
Bergdorf Goodman, bergdorfgoodman.com
The deal: Up to 50% off sale items
Our pick: Diane von Furstenberg toile-pattern A-Line cutout dress (above), $478 (originally $798); bergdorfgoodman.com.
Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com
The deal: Receive an additional 50% off sale items
Our pick: Covell embroidered cotton vile shirt, $199 (originally $250); calypsostbarth.com.
Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com
The deal: Up to 30% off, plus free shipping on orders $150 or more
Our pick: Italian wool blend coat with calf hair accents, $559 (originally $695); clubmonaco.com.
Far Fetch, farfetch.com
The deal: Up to 50% off designer items
Our pick: 3.1 Phillip Lim embellished miniskirt (above), $500 (originally $1,000); farfetch.com.
Gap, gap.com
The deal: Up to 75% off, plus free shipping on orders $50 or more
Our pick: Peplum top (above), $41 (originally $70); gap.com.
Intermix, intermixonline.com
The deal: Up to 40% off designer items
Our pick: Lisa Marie Fernandez tie waist one-piece swimsuit, $379 (originally $550); intermixonline.com.
J Brand, jbrandjeans.com
The deal: Up to 70% off
Our pick: Leather mid-rise skinny pants, $350 (originally $1,095); jbrand.com.
J.Crew, jcrew.com
The deal: Receive an extra 30% off sale styles
Our pick: Colorblock heels, $158 (originally $268); jcrew.com.
Madewell, madewell.com
The deal: Up to 30% off select items
Our pick: Thea pom-pom sandals, $80 (originally $118); madewell.com.
Mango, mango.com
The deal: Up to 50% off
Our pick: Dark denim jacket (above), $35 (originally $70); mango.com.
Nordstrom, nordstrom.com
The deal: Up to 65% off, plus free shipping
Our pick: Vince snakeskin slip-on sneakers, $184 (originaly $275); nordstrom.com.
Nasty Gal, nastygal.com
The deal: Up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders $75 or more
Our pick: Metallic jacquard blazer dress, $69 (originally $98); nastygal.com.
Otte, otteny.com
The deal: Up to 70% off sale items
Our pick: McQ Alexander McQueen printed dress, $135 (originally $450); otteny.com.
Rag & Bone, rag-bone.com
The deal: Up to 40% off, plus free shipping
Our pick: Stanton Chelsea boot, $300 (originally $595); rag-bone.com.
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com
The deal: Up to 30% off, plus free shipping
Our pick: Mini M.A.C. crossbody bag, $130 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com.
Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com
The deal: Up to 40% off
Our pick: Floral lace dress, $299 (originally $495); rebeccataylor.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com
The deal: Up to 40% off designer items
Our pick: Loeffler Randall snakeskin and leather handbag (above), $245 (originally $350); saksfifthavenue.com.
Scoop NYC, scoopnyc.com
The deal: Up to 40% off, plus free shipping on orders $150 or more
Our pick: Clover Canyon sleeveless scarf dress, $139 (originally $230); scoopnyc.com.
Shopbop, shopbop.com
The deal: Up to 70% off
Our pick: Derek Lam twisted sarong skirt, $357 (originally $1,190); shopbop.com.
Topshop, topshop.com
The deal: Up to 50% off, plus free shipping and returns
Our pick: Pleated wrap midi dress, $55 (originally $105); topshop.com.
Victoria's Secret, victoriassecret.com
The deal: Up to 60% off 800+ styles
Our pick: Twist bandeau one-piece swimsuit, $40 (originally $130); victoriassecret.com.