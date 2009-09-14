Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Yellow

Demi Moore must being having fashion week ESP because the J. Mendel yellow frock that she wore at the Toronto Film Festival yesterday is totally in sync with the Spring 2010 runways. It's only Day 5, but yellow is already having a major moment with little lemon-hued dresses floating down the runway at Cynthia Steffe, Luca Luca, Reem Acra and Elie Tahari, just to name a few. Take a cue from Moore and wear a yellow dress now with closed-toe pumps for a seasonless splash of sunshine.

