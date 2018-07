The little black dress has taken a tough turn thanks to body conscious fits and texturized details in Phi's Spring 2010 collection. Wear an edgy black dress now with leggings and then with booties and bare legs again come spring!

Alexander Wang Dress, $580; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com