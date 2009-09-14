Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Texture

JP Yim/WireImage; Courtesy of Net-A-Porter
InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2009 @ 6:00 pm

At Herve Leger, Max Azria gave new life to the brand's iconic dresses with a trend we've been seeing on many other spring runways—tons of texture. The collection had all the usual energy, but this time with finger-knit and crochet details that gave the allusion of an exotic skin. Get the look now with a pair of crocodile heels in a neutral color—so versatile, and the rich texture gives life to even the simplest of dresses.

Givenchy sandals, $1,150; at net-a-porter.com.

Holli Rogers, Buying Director, net-a-porter.com

