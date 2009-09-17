Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Sequins

InStyle Staff
Sep 17, 2009

The stars certainly know the power of a little sparkle (hello Diane Kruger!) and designers are feeling it too. Sequins are having a major moment on the spring runways, including at 3.1 Phillip Lim where the most exquisite range of sparkly blazers, shorts, dresses and tanks paraded down the red-hot runway. But this look is not just for parties! Try a sequined jacket with skinny jeans for a versatile look that works everywhereday, night, office or outing.

