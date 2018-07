Raf Simons added just the right amount of feminine ruffles to classic Jil Sander daywear for his Spring 2010 collection. While this girly trend has been following us for several spring seasons, the way to wear it now is with a ruffle-front dress, tights and platform booties.

Marios Schwab Dress dress, $2,565; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com