Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Platforms

If we needed any reassurance that we'd still be wearing our teetering platforms come spring, we got it at Versace, then Marni and then Fendi (inset)! So go ahead and wear a towering platform sandal now with black ribbed tights and a brightly-colored wool dress and when it warms up pair them with bare legs and a wispy white dressyour legs will thank you!

Burberry Platforms, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.

Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.

 Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com