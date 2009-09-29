Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Platforms

Imaxtree; Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
InStyle Staff
Sep 29, 2009 @ 11:40 am

If we needed any reassurance that we'd still be wearing our teetering platforms come spring, we got it at Versace, then Marni and then Fendi (inset)! So go ahead and wear a towering platform sandal now with black ribbed tights and a brightly-colored wool dress and when it warms up pair them with bare legs and a wispy white dressyour legs will thank you!

Burberry Platforms, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.

 Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com

