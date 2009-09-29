Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Platforms

Imaxtree; Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
If we needed any reassurance that we'd still be wearing our teetering platforms come spring, we got it at Versace, then Marni and then Fendi (inset)! So go ahead and wear a towering platform sandal now with black ribbed tights and a brightly-colored wool dress and when it warms up pair them with bare legs and a wispy white dressyour legs will thank you!
Burberry Platforms, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.
Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com