Matthew Williamson was the first big show of London Fashion Week and the designer did what he does best—high octane glitz. Textured jacquard and brocade was highlighted on jackets and sexy minidresses for a party-ready look you can rock now through spring.

Luella Dress, $875; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com