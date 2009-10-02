Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Military

At Balmain, Christophe Decarnin gave his trademark party gear a military makeover. It was as high-impact as you'd expect, yet at the same time as nonchalant as could be. Military-inspired clothes are a great trend to wear now: pair khaki and olive colored items with bright pieces for a look that's so cool you'll never want to give it up—even when the weather warms up.

Chloe booties, $695; visit net-a-porter.com.

Chloe bag, $1,405; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com