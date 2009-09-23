Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Metallic Sequins

Burberry Prorsum's runway show was all glitz and glam, in part due to the star-studded front row, but mostly because it featured one of our favorite trends: metallic sequins! Even Emma Watsonwho is stars in the label's ad campaignworked some major sparkle at the show in a gold sequin minidress. But don't save your sequins for the holidays; wear a sparkly jacket now with jeans and sleek boots for a glamorous fall look.

3.1 Phillip Lim Coat, $1,500; visit net-a-porter.com.

 Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com