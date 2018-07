Stella McCartney's collection was feminine, carefree and an ode to the glamorous '70s. With ditzy prints, ruffles and shades of pink we can look forward to a soft focus for spring. Enjoy this optimistic trend for fall by pairing a pink ruffled blouse with skinny black pants and booties.

Sonia Rykiel Blouse, $910; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com