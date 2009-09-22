Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Gingham

Christopher Kane knows what women wantpretty clothes with attitude! The buzzy British designer sent a slew of gingham dresses down his spring runway that looked like modernized takes on outfits Bridget Bardot or Marilyn Monroe might have worn. Get your gingham fix for fall with a flirty dress that you can wear now and later. Or, try a boyfriend-style button-down that will pair perfectly with your favorite skinny jeans.

Paul & Joe Sister dress, $200; visit net-a-porter.com.

 Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com