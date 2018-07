Chloe was beautiful—we loved how they topped off cool contemporary separates with swishy capes. To get the look for fall, take a cue from Natalie Portman and trade in your jacket for a warm cape, wide-leg jeans and a printed scarf.

DKNY, $595; visit net-a-porter.com.

Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com