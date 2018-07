At Roberto Cavalli, chain-strap bags made a new style statement when mixed with vintage-style chiffon tea dresses. The bold hardware added just the right amount of edge to the ultra-feminine looks—even more proof that fall's must-have bag will work for seasons to come!

Lanvin Bag, $1,965; visit net-a-porter.com.

— Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com