Spring Coats 101: The 4 Pieces You Need Now

Not sure what jacket you want to rock this spring? You can try the menswear look with a chic duster, take it back to the '90s with a cool bomber, go for a little Eastern influence in a kimono jacket or try bracelet sleeves to channel a ladylike look. Go ahead and pick your style vibe, then shop all four options below.

DUSTER

Duster coats are super lightweight and the loose fit makes them an excellent player for your layering game.

Shop the look (left to right): Cedric Charlier, $1,210; net-a-porter.com. River Island, $120; us.riverisland.com. Topshop, $150; us.topshop.com.

BOMBER

Take the cool-girl look to the next level with these sporty satin bombers.

Shop the look (left to right): Acne Studios, $731.02; farfetch.com. MSGM, $672; matchesfashion.com. DKNY, $355; net-a-porter.com.

KIMONO

Whether you go for a belted style or one that simply has traditional wide sleeves, these are an easy way to dress up a pair of shorts. The laid-back shape also adds a bit of bohemian flair to your outfit.

Shop the look (left to right): MiH, $425; us.mih-jeans.com. Madewell, $128; madewell.com. Public School, $821; publicschoolnyc.com.

BRACELET SLEEVE

On cooler nights, layer a striped long-sleeve shirt underneath. When it gets warmer, highlight your wrists with a stack of gold bangles.

Shop the look (left to right): S Max Mara, $805; world.maxmara.com. Cos, $275; cosstores.com. Zara, $169; zara.com.

