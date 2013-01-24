Spring 2013 Haute Couture Week: Stars, Wedding Dresses, and More!

It was Spring 2013 Haute Couture Week in the City of Lights, and we're bringing you everything you need to know about the fashion, beauty, and celebrities, no airplane ticket to Paris required. From the front row stars (Princess Charlene of Monaco and Diane Kruger!) to the exquisite all hand-made clothes (like the imaginative red carpet gowns at Valentino and Elie Saab), the elegant beauty (sleek chignons from Stephane Rolland) to the extravagant sets (Lagerfeld imported a forest for the Chanel show)—click through the gallery to see all our favorite moments.

— Meghan Blalock and Marianne Mychaskiw