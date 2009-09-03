Spring 2010 Fashion Week on InStyle.com

It's that time of year again, when well-heeled celebrities, editors and tastemakers flock to New York, Milan and Paris to see what will be hot next season. The festivities officially kick off this Thursday, but you can whet your fashion whistle now with a sneak peek at exclusive sketches from top designers, and by revisiting the stars that made stylish front-row appearances last season.

GET YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY

 Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.

 Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.

Amy Barton