Spotted on Set: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Camel Satchel

Getty images; Courtesy Photo
Anne L. Fritz
Jan 20, 2011 @ 11:31 am

Sarah Jessica Parker is filming a new movie in New York, I Don’t Know How She Does It. Parker plays working mom Kate Reddy for the film, and we're pleased to see her character is getting a chic wardrobe. We last spotted the actress on set toting the Mulberry Alexa Satchel (inset), a style we love for its rich color and high functionality. Check out the gallery for more of our favorite camel-colored bags.

