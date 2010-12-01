Spotted on the Red Carpet: Much Menswear

Guys better start guarding their closets more closely! Many Hollywood actresses have been trading in their minis and gowns for menswear-inspired suits! Halle Barry chose a jacquard Balmain suit to the premiere of her new film Frankie and Alice, Leighton Meester went for the complete look in a Thom Browne suit, button-down and tie at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, Jessica Alba went shirtless in a Dolce and Gabbana suit earlier this week, and Winona Ryder fittingly opted for all black at the Black Swan premiere. Tell us: Will you try the menswear trend?

MORE! Find out what Leighton Meester told us about bad girls getting the best clothes.