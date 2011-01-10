Spotted: Natalie Portman's Engagement Ring

Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Carey Mulligan and more headed to Palm Springs, California on Saturday for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala. Portman, who showed off her stunning round engagement ring (inset), accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Actress Award at the event. “It’s been really wonderful,” said Portman (dressed in a Vionnet dress, Cartier earrings and a Christian Dior bag and shoes) of all of her recent success, from Black Swan to her award to her engagement and pregnancy. “I feel really lucky. I think I’m just trying to take it all in because it’s a lot.” See all the stars on the Palm Springs red carpet in the gallery.

