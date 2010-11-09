Spotted! Katy Perry & Russell Brand’s Wedding Rings

Anne L. Fritz
Nov 09, 2010

While we’re still waiting to see photos from their big day, we did at least catch a glimpse of Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s matching wedding rings. The newlyweds walked the red carpet together at the MTV Europe Music Awards showing off their yellow micro pave diamond rings, worth an estimated $50,000 and $75,000 each, according to People.com. Combined with Katy’s 3-carat Cartier engagement ring, the singer's bling  is setting off some serious "Fireworks" of its own.

