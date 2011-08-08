Spotlight: Charlene Wittstock's Royal Style

Charlene Wittstock has been Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco for just over a month now, and she’s already showcasing her royal style. Just last week, the former Olympic swimmer chose a fuchsia strapless gown by Akris (left) for the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo. This is just one Wittstock’s fashion moments as of late! See more of her royal looks in the gallery.MORE PRINCESS CHARLENE! • Charlene’s Wedding Dress Photos!• Royal Wedding Gown Details!• 50 Celebrity Wedding Gowns