Which Game of Thrones Character Are You? Spotify Has the Answer

In honor of the Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere, Spotify is matching users with GoT characters based on their music streaming preferences. Not a Spotify member? You can take a quiz to find your music match. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Zac Efron and food are two of our favorite things, and they’ll come together in a new MTV series documenting the Baywatch star's foodie adventures. [Mashable]

2. We’re talking to you: The cast of Taxi Driver took part in an epic 40th anniversary reunion at New York's Tribeca Film Festival. [People]

3. Liam Hemsworth is as sexy as ever in the new trailer for Independence Day: Resurgence, out this summer. [ABC News]

4. The world lost a music icon yesterday, and the cast of Hamilton honored Prince’s legacy by dancing to “Let’s Go Crazy” during the curtain call. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. Snapchat’s face-swap feature just got even better: You can now trade mugs with any photo in your camera roll. [Refinery29]