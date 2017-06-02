Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Is Launching a Swimwear Line

From the makers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—you know, the iconic magazine for all things swim, sexy, and supermodels—comes a new line of exclusive swim and active apparel. We’re not sure if you read that right, so let us clarify: Sports Illustrated is launching a new collection of sexy bikinis and workout wear that people. Can. Actually. Buy.

Coming early 2018, the collection will be made in collaboration with RAJ Swim and will cater to a full spectrum of body types. Bruce Gersh, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Time Inc., shares, “This is a natural evolution for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which has long been considered the authority on swim style … RAJ Swim has a rich history and is highly respected in the industry, making the company an ideal fit to help bring the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand to life.”

Expect to see the first release of the swimwear and active apparel lines in conjunction with the launch of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in early 2018.