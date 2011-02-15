Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: The Designer Behind the Cover Suit!

Sauvage swimsuit designer Elizabeth Southwood and her business partner Simon Southwood shrieked when they heard the news that their red and yellow swimsuit design made it on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model Irina Shayk, the most coveted spot for a swimsuit in the industry. “We got lucky,” Simon told us this morning on the phone from Las Vegas. “We knew what they wanted—they want sexy, but not sleezy,” he said. “So we made it sensual and glamorous.” And that represents the vision of Sauvage. “We’re always thinking about being glamorous,” Simon said of the label, which has operated out of San Diego for over 20 years. “The greatest thing is that the women feel comfortable in the suit.” While the Southwoods created the suit specifically for the issue, it will be produced and available in stores soon for $165. Check out this suit and more in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on sale now.

