Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Beauty Secrets

This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue just came out, and we wanted to find out how the models got their gorgeous glow. That's why we caught up with two beauty professionals who worked on the shoot, hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek of Living Proof and makeup artist Tracy Murphy, to learn about the beauty tricks used on set. Click through the gallery for tips on looking like a swimsuit model.

MORE SWIM NEWS!• The Designer Behind the Popular Suit• The Bachelor's Sexy Swimwear Shoot