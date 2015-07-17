Yu Tsai Shines a New Light on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models in This Photo Series

We're used to seeing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue plastered with photos of girls in bikinis (or even less), but we've never seen them quite like this before. Photographer Yu Tsai has taken the gorgeous models from the magazine and given them a high-fashion spin with his series "Yu (Tsai) and Me," and Hailey Clauson is the latest leggy beauty that he's lensed.

"I loved doing this project with Yu Tsai, because he wanted to show me in a way that people haven't seen yet," Clauson told Swim Daily. "He wanted to show me natural, fresh, and almost a little innocent. Yu Tsai is always amazing to work with because he has such a fun energy on set, which always creates an amazing end result in photos."

RELATED: Hannah Ferguson Stars in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's First-Ever "Summer of Swim"

Courtesy

This is the fifth installment in Yu Tsai's series for Swim Daily—the photographer has also captured Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, among others. Head over to swimdaily.com to see more photos of Clauson, plus check out the rest of the "Yu (Tsai) and Me" series.

RELATED: Robyn Lawley Is the First Plus-Sized Model to Pose for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue