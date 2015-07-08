Sports Illustrated Debuts Special Cover Featuring U.S. Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Triumph

Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty
America rejoiced when the U.S. Women's National Team won the 2015 World Cup on Sunday night, scoring four goals in an unforgettable opening 16 minutes and ultimately beating Japan 5-2. And to commemorate the momentous event, Sports Illustrated has released a special digital cover shot by photographer Simon Bruty (below).
The festive photo shows the team celebrating as they raise their trophy in the air, in what is sure to be a moment that goes down in history. While the cover doesn't accompany an actual issue (this happens to be one of the four weeks each year where SI doesn't publish a print magazine), you can purchase the stunning image at sicovers.com.
Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated
