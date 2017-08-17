Take a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Sports Illustrated's 2018 Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated’s 2018 Swimsuit issue won’t grace newsstands for nearly six months, but for the first time ever, the publication will be revealing models on social media as photo shoots take place.

One model per shoot will be identified on Facebook Live and the first will be unveiled this Saturday.

But oh, that’s not all: In addition to finding out which models will grace the pages of SI Swimsuit, fans will be given a special behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, allowing the public to get to know SI’s newest recruits a little better.

In March, we found out that SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search winner Anne De Paula would appear in the issue, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours!

Ahead of Saturday’s reveal, grab your own sneak peek with these steamy 'grams straight from the set:

#riseandshine #werbackinbusiness 👙@hausofpinklemonaid A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Shooting for #SISwim 2018 has officially begun! 🔥 (📷: @mj_day) A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

#chillAF #sportsillustratedswimsuit #theline @quayaustralia A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Shared Incredibly Real Style Advice at SI’s Fashionable 50 Event

See you Saturday—and don’t forget to check out SI Swimsuit’s racy Instagram Stories along the way.