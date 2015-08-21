Can You Guess Who’s on the Cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2016 Swimsuit Issue?

Once the bone-chilling snow days of winter come around next February, there will only be one way to heat up: Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. For decades, the magazine and its army of makeup artists, stylists, and photographers have traveled to globe to create jaw-dropping shots of models and celebrities sporting their best barely-there duds. And while Kate Upton famously traveled to Antarctica for a freezing shoot in 2013 and Nina Adgal, Lily Aldridge, and Chrissy Teigen bared it all the following year, 2016’s cover is sure to be a steamy one.

Yes, we’re still months away from the grand reveal, but thanks to a cheeky Instagram shot, a beachside behind-the-scenes video, and additional sneak peek details, we’re already crafting a list of our dream cover stars. Photographed by a Sports Illustrated staffer four weeks ago, the sexy, toned beauty is seen sporting of-the-moment bikinis with plenty of clothing racks to choose from. So will one of this year’s most buzz-worthy models front the image (think: Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski)? Watch the video below to take your guess.

