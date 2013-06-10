Spike TV Guys Choice Awards 2013: Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde, and More

It was a night filled with bromance as Hollywood’s leading men gathered inside Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California to honor each other for the annual Spike TV Guys Choice Awards. While the evening celebrated the gents, some of our favorite ladies came out to show their love for the guys, too. Jake Gyllenhaal met up with Amy Adams (in L’Wren Scott) backstage, who was on-hand to accept the award for Most Anticipated Film for Man of Steel, Jennifer Aniston (in Christian Dior) shared a moment with Bradley Cooper after presenting Jimmy Kimmel with the funniest M.F. award, and Olivia Wilde (in Michael Kors) enjoyed the night's festivities alongside fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The 2013 Spike TV Guys Choice Awards air on Wednesday June 12 at 9/8c on Spike TV. Check out more from this weekend's star-filled fetes in the gallery.

