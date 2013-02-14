Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Is a Real-Life Hero for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation

He may not be able to spin webs or swing from tall buildings, but Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is every bit the hero to the kids he mentors through the Worldwide Orphans Foundation—a organization that works to educate and inspire orphaned children. "If I can travel the world and make kids feel good about themselves for being faster than Spider-Man, I am absolutely willing to do that," Garfield, who has traveled to Ethiopia and Haiti as an ambassador, told InStyle for an exclusive feature in our March issue, available now on newstands and in downloadable version for tablets. Though the WWO assists with healthcare and education, Garfield's job as the "Ambassador of Sport" is all about encouragement—refereeing soccer games and doling out hugs. "The work is never done," Garfield added. "There is an infinite galaxy of children who need advocates. I mean, think of where we would all be without love and support." To find out how you can help, head to WWO's Facebook and Twitter pages, and visit wwo.org to donate.

Plus, check out more celebrities who give back!

MORE:• Behind the Scenes at the Heart Truth!• Michael Kors Teamed Up with the U.N.• Girls Rising Doc, Voiced by Anne Hathaway

— Angela Matusik