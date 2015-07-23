David Chang's New Chicken Sandwich Is Definitely Worth the Hype

Ever since David Chang opened the now world-renowned Asian ramen bar Momofuku in 2004, no move by the Korean chef has gone overlooked. And his latest hyped-about opening revolves around a topic he's well-acquainted with: fried chicken. (For those who don't know, Momofuku is widely lauded for their Fried Chicken Dinner, a large 4-8 person meal that includes two whole fried chickens—one Southern style and one Korean style—along with an assortment of sides.)

Fuku, a standing-only outpost down the street from the original Momofuku Noodle Bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village neighborhood, serves up a three-item menu, with the spicy chicken sandwich (pictured above) as the main event. And oh, what a sandwich it is. Equal parts juicy and crunchy, with the appropriate amount of spice, the perfectly cooked thigh leaves you unbothered by the fact that the chicken-to-bun ratio skews largely in favor of the former. We recommend piling on the Momofuku Ssäm Sauce ($8; store.momofuku.com) for added flavor.

Below, our cheat sheet to the new eatery.

Gabriele Stabile

What to Eat

With only three options on the menu (spicy chicken sandwich, Fuku Salad, and French fries), your choices are simple. First-timers should indulge in all of the above—and effectively remain satiated for the rest of the day—or the $12 lunch combo, which includes one sandwich, a side of fries, and a non-alcoholic drink. If you're going halfsies with a friend, try sampling the off-the-menu daikon sandwich—it's the same as the regular chicken sandwich, but topped with a generous portion of pickled daikon radish that brings a welcome tartness to the experience.

What to Drink

Wash down the spicy flavor with a beverage off Fuku's extensive cocktail menu, ranging from margaritas to the popular canned micheladas. Hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

When to Go

Fuku is open for lunch Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Plan to get there right before opening to avoid waiting in a block-long line.

Fuku, 163 First Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. No phone available.

