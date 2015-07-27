Spice Up Your Mani With This DIY Design

From single sweeps of glitter to stark white T's, straight-up nail inspiration is fresh out of the bottle. Generally, the designs are as simple DIY as they look, but the trick is to use a striping brush that's the exact width of the line you're after, says nail artist Julie Kandalec, who designed the tips at Delpozo. That way, you don't introduce mistakes by "going back over lines to make them look wider," she says.

Get the Look: Essie in Good As Gold and Rock at the Top, $9 each; essie.com.

