Victoria Beckham Endorses Amazing Spice Girls "Wannabe" Remake That Promotes Gender Equality

Talk about some real girl power. It's been 20 years since the Spice Girls released their song "Wannabe," but that doesn't mean the tune is any less significant. Today, The Global Goals released a new iteration of the 1996 hit that shows girls around the world lip syncing and dancing to the song as they highlight several serious issues that impact females all over the globe—the piece brings attention to ending violence against girls, achieving quality education for all women, ending child marriage, and more.

And the video was so powerful that it even caught the attention of two members of the original girl group, who both took to social media to endorse it. Victoria Beckham shared the clip on her Facebook page, which she captioned: "20 years on - Girl Power being used to empower a new generation. I’m so proud of The Global Goals‬." Melanie Chisholm posted it on Twitter and expressed her excitement, writing: "Flattered and honoured that our crazy song is being used so beautifully."

Flattered and honoured that our crazy song is being used so beautifully @theglobalgoals #WhatIReallyReallyWant https://t.co/WwZqHdiVSk — Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) July 5, 2016

Watch the video in full above, and to get involved share a photo of yourself holding up what you really, really want for girls and women using the hashtag #WhatIReallyReallyWant.