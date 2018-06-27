The Spice Girls Are Officially Reuniting for a Tour, According to Mel B

Grab your scrunchie because one of the most iconic bands of the '90s is hitting the road for a tour.

The Spice Girls are officially reuniting—at least according to band member Mel B—and yes that includes Victoria Beckham, too. The girl group is back together to perform for new audiences, but fans are understandably curious about whether or not this also means new music.

For now, Beckham (Posh), Mel B (Scary), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), and Melanie C (Sporty) aren't spilling, but here's a rundown of what we do know thus far.

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Mel B broke the news on the Today show Wednesday that the band really is back together.

“I’m the only one that keeps on saying we’re going to be performing, which we are gonna be performing. Finally, they’ve got it together. Yes," she said.

Even Posh Spice is in on it, as Mel B clarified when host Hoda Kotb asked about Beckham's supposed hesitancy. “She’s always saying that. Stop it. We are touring. Should I have really said that out loud? Yes, we are going to be doing performances together for sure.”

First wind of the reunion happened when the five band members were unexpectedly spotted having an afternoon tea at Halliwell Horner's home months ago. While this action might seem entirely innocent and not tour-related, the group had not been all together since the launch of their Viva Forever musical in 2012, so it was significant. Afterwards, they cleared the air with a statement that mentioned "new opportunities" and left more questions than answers.

The Spice Girls have now released a statement confirming from exclusive from yesterday that they have re-formed for new projects pic.twitter.com/f8kO9TZO3b — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

The news of a full blown tour was first leaked by TMZ way back on Feb. 7, when they reported that the daytime tea was actually a "rough planning" meeting with the band's former manager (and American Idol creator) Simon Fuller. Apparently in between croissants they were also working on an elaborate world tour set for the late summer. It was reported then that it would start in England and end in the U.S.

Fans wondered for a long time what was stopping the singers from collaborating again in the first place. Other '90s bands like the Backstreet Boys have made a comeback (and a lot of money) by making triumphant musical returns, but with the Spice Girls, not every member was always on board. Beckham had hesitations about a reunion, in between running her eponymous fashion line and being a mother to her four children, but there isn't any confirmation about exact reasons.

“It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,'” Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.

Mel C also wasn't sure.

"The fascination with the band never seems to go away," she wrote in a 2016 essay. "It’s a blessing and a curse all at the same time. Daily I’m asked ‘Are the girls getting back together?’ Then it’s When? How? Why? When we reunited in 2007 the questions stopped momentarily. We had done it – the fans were happy and we were happy. But the minute that tour ended it started again.”

Now that they seem to be on the same page again regarding a tour, it'll be interesting to see if we get any new summer hits out of it too. "Wannabe" part two anyone?