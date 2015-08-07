Here's the Truth on the Spice Girls Reunion Rumors

Spice Girls fans don't get too excited: Although the most successful girl group's 20th anniversary is right around the corner, a reunion has not been set in stone just yet according to Baby Spice Emma Bunton. [The Guardian]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Ryan Adams is recording an entire album of covers from Taylor Swift's 1989, and a very excited Swift wants to be the first in line to hear it. [Slate]

2. Cheers to Friday and International Beer Day! Here are 17 facts about the celebrated beverage. [International Business Times]

3. Prince Harry's gold bike is up for auction, and the biding starts at only $240. Bonus: All raised funds will go to charity. [People]

4. The hashtag #ILookLikeAnEngineer is taking over social media after a woman challenges gender and diversity stereotypes in the workplace. [ABC]

5. Don't miss out on Tax-Free Weekend—find out if your state is participating in ithere. [Inquisitr]