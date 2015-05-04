The Spice Girls Had a Mini Reunion in Morocco, Plus More Must-See Weekend Instagrams

Talk about spicing up your life. Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm gave Spice Girls fans a treat on Saturday when they reunited for a photo alongside Eva Longoria at David Beckham's birthday celebrations in Marrakesh, Morocco. But they weren't the only ones enjoying the weekend—Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also celebrated his birthday, while celebs including Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Sarah Hyland jetted off to Las Vegas to catch the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao bout and Louisville, Ky., for the Kentucky Derby. See these and more of our favorite Instagrams from the weekend below.

Kendall Jenner:

what drone? 😜 #soho

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

 

Kim Kardashian:

Fight Night!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Drew Barrymore:

@officialneonmuseumlasvegas #fightnight

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

 

The Rock:

 

Nicki Minaj:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

 

Mindy Kaling:

Wherever I go they know my name. I love my @edie_parker clutch so much I wanna eat it. THANK YOU #bespoke

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 

Johannes Heubl:

Sundays

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

 

Valentino Garravani:

#regram @privategg

A photo posted by Valentino Garavani (@realmrvalentino) on

 

Sarah Hyland:

🏇🏽👒🏇🏽👒🏇🏽 @imthekatie #talkderbytome #hatsonhatsonhats

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

 

Sofía Vergara:

Have to be up by 5 but we couldnt resist NY❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

