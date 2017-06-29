A Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls Joint Tour May Be in the Works

It's starting to feel like the year 1999 again in some respects, and we're totally here for it. For starters, the It girls of our time are bringing the fashion trends from the decade back, and even our favorite bands, including the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls are having a complete resurgence.

The Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys were popular at the same time, thus former members Nick Carter and Emma Bunton have been friends for nearly two decades, and the duo recently reunited as judges on the show Boy Band. The pair have also been working on a little something off-screen that might just be the best news we've heard all week.

"We've had conversations, I've had conversations with Scary Spice and Emma, and we've talked about it," the BSB member revealed during an interview with Us Weekly about a possible joint tour. "We're always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour." Can they please make this happen?

Until then, Carter is quite busy as a dad to his 14-month-old son that he shares with his wife, Lauren Kitt. "I love it," he exclaimed about fatherhood. "When we're away, we have an app we can pull up and we can see him if he's in the crib. I'm missing him right now. It's a joy to have him in my life."

RELATED: A Spice Girl and Backstreet Boy Are Coming Together for This New Competition Show

Before a BSB and Spice Girls tour is officially announced, you can catch Carter and Bunton join forces on Boy Band, which airs every Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.