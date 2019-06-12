There's Another Spice Girls Movie in the Works

The Spice Girls are coming back to spice up your life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Spice Girls movie in development, and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) and even Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) are all very "on board."

This time, it's going to be an animated movie, and will reportedly include new songs and some of the classics we all know and love. The news comes over two decades after 1997's Spice World.

Image zoom Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mel B, Mel C, Geri, and Emma are in the midst of the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour, despite a spot of drama over Mel B's claims that she and Geri had once hooked up.

Victoria Beckham opted out of the reunion to focus on her clothing line, but posted a sweet message of support on her Instagram last month.

"Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!" she wrote, hashtagging the post #FriendshipNeverEnds.

The upcoming movie is still in early stages, so there aren't many other details about it just yet, but just say "Spice Girls movie" and we're there.