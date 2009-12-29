Spend New Year's Eve With the Stars

Still haven't decided how you'll ring in 2010? Whether you're willing to travel or want to spend the night in, you'll have plenty of chances to countdown to the New Year with some of the biggest musical acts in the universe. Jay-Z and Rihanna will re-team in Los Angeles to perform their Grammy-nominated hit, "Run This Town," which will air live on NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. In Miami, Lady Gaga will bring her outrageous act to South Beach hot spot LIV inside the Fontainebleau Hotel. And while Dick Clark and Ryan Seacrest anchor ABC's New Year's Rocking Eve from New York City's Times Square, Fergie will bring all of the Sin City festivities to the small screen when she and her Black Eyed Peas bandmates perform at LAX in Las Vegas, closing out 2009 with a "Boom Boom Pow."

—Bronwyn Barnes