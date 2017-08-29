Spencer Pratt Shot His Own Music Video to Taylor Swift's Song and It's Hilarious

It's not clear what inspired Spencer Pratt to do this ... but we're thankful.

Days after Taylor Swift premiered her new "Look What You Made Me Do" music video at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, the former Hills star dropped one of his own, and it is nothing short of a fantastic combination of happenings in one clip.

As Pratt lip-syncs the song, we discover that he has a magical touch with hummingbirds, has large graphic images of himself and his pregnant wife, Heidi Pratt, in their home, and also enjoys a good suntan spray on his face.

Throughout the clip, Spencer rocks out in a car, dances around his home with Heidi (who shows off her baby bump), and even hits a walking handstand. This is one video worth watching over ... and over ... again.

RELATED: All the Glimmering, Slithering Jewelry from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

Just for kicks, take a look back at Swift's actual "LWYMMD" above.

UPDATE: According to Spencer, the video came about in an organic way. He tells InStyle: "First and foremost: I'm a ride or die Swiftie. But this record is beyond a banger. I haven't felt a pop song like that in a minute."

"So I was really just living my life on Snap and IG with it as my soundtrack," he explains. "Heidi's sister Holly messaged that I should put it into a real video so I hit her bro Sky with the clips and he did his thang."

And that, ladies and gents, is how art is made.