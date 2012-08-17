Sparkle Opens in Theaters: All About the Outfits

Image zoom Screen Gems (3)

Sparkle is out today! The film stars American Idol winner Jordin Sparks in her first leading role alongside Tika Sumpter and Carmen Ejogo as three sisters who form a girl group under the watchful eye of their stern mother Whitney Houston in her final cinematic performance. And with the ‘60s music scene as the backdrop, it called for costumes to evoke the era (big bouffants and hair courtesy of Beyonce’s stylist Kim Kimble) and the movie title (with sparkles, sparkles, and more sparkles), created by Oscar-nominated costume designer Ruth Carter. “We wanted the clothes, hair, and makeup to be a homage to 1968 but be totally relevant today,” producer Debra Martin Chase—who worked with Whitney on The Preacher’s Wife—told InStyle.com at the New York premiere. Sumpter, who plays the role of feisty sister Dolores loved getting into character with the wardrobe. “During the times when we were performing, she was able to break out of what she usually wears to be a little frisky,” she said. And save your breath for the last scene, when Sparks takes the stage to sing a powerful gospel tune in a Chagoury Couture ruby gown, which includes enough Swarovski crystals to require 50 hours of beading. (The gown sells for $12,994 and was first seen on Leven Rambin at The Hunger Games premiere.) Now that’s sparkle!



