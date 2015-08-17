Spanx Is Making Shapewear Sexy Now

Spanx is putting an end to only wearing Band-Aid-like underpinnings. Enter the new Colorblock collection, their answer to sexing up shapewear. The lineup features bodysuits (shown above, $62; spanx.com), bras, and underwear with mesh insets and sheer panels that have all the benefits of Spanx, but actually look decent when the clothes come off.

"You'll get the comfort and support of Spanx with the look of lingerie," founder Sara Blakely told InStyle when we discussed the launch for the September issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now. "It's a relatively easy way to give yourself a big emotional boost."

RELATED: 9 Ways to Find a Bra That Actually Fits

The secret, says Blakely, is in the positioning. "The mesh and the strategic placement of color tones makes everyone look great," she said. Shop the range for $32 to $68 at spanx.com and see more from the oh-là-là-worthy collection below.

Courtesy

Spanx Colorblock girl short, $44; spanx.com

Courtesy

Spanx Colorblock slip, $68; spanx.com

Courtesy

Spanx Colorblock high-waisted thong, $32, spanx.com

RELATED: 7 Bras to Work with Every Item in Your Wardrobe