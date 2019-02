Image zoom Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx quells poolside anxiety with the launch of its new swimwear line. Built with the brand's signature tummy-control panels, suits such as the color-blocked one-piece ($198) and the bust-flattering tankini ($128 for top; $78 for bottom) provide proper support as well as instantly slim figures. That leaves less time for obsessing over bulges and more time for sunbathing! Spanx swimsuits are sold at Bloomingdale's, Saks and on Spanx's Web site.