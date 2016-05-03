A Space Jam Sequel Starring LeBron James Is on the Way

The 1996 Michael Jordan hit Space Jam is getting a sequel, with NBA player LeBron James in talks to step into the legend’s (massive) shoes. [Entertainment Weekly]

1. Bruce Springsteen can rock and roll, and now he can whip and nae nae too. The star showed off his new dance moves in concert. [Rolling Stone]

2. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are back! The band announced that they’ll release a new song on Thursday, their first in nearly five years. [Entertainment Weekly]

3. Oprah Winfrey is returning to acting, starring in the upcoming HBO Films’ adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Winfrey is an executive producer of the project. [People]

4. Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, and That’s So Raven will once again grace your TV: Freeform is airing the Disney Channel original series throughout May. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. This new app will change the way we communicate: Giphy just launched a keyboard for iPhones called Giphy Keys. [Tech Crunch]