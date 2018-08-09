The Proposed Space Force Logos are the Only Good Thing About Space Force

Today, the Defense Department outlined plans for a sixth branch of the U.S. Military: Space Force. As absurd as it sounds — no it's not going to be helmed by Bruce Willis and no, Liv Tyler will not be stroking any monitors as Aerosmith wails in the distance — it's 100% real and, according to Bloomberg, hoping to get $8 billion worth of funding over the next five years. The government is hoping that a collection of merch will help pay for some of that huge bill and whatever you think about the whole situation, it's tough to deny that these proposed logos are sorta cool.

#BREAKING: Trump campaign asks supporters to vote for Space Force logo to put on merch https://t.co/43O2JUB4om pic.twitter.com/lJ6FBwebMa — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2018

Sure, what makes them hit every button for nerds everywhere is their familiarity. Most harken back to existing logos from NASA. Unfortunately for anyone who thinks a branch of the government that's designed to protect earth from adversaries in space is the one thing this administration got right, The Hill reports that Space Force merch is actually Trump merch, too. When visitors to the site vote for their favorite design, they're also prompted to donate to the campaign. So, remember that if you're looking to add a snazzy space-inflected baseball cap or T-shirt to your rotation.

Just like the logo, nothing's set quite yet. Congress still needs to approve Space Force (it's on the docket for 2020) and there's no telling what it would decide, since there are other things in the Defense Department that could pull the budget in other directions.

Of course, Twitter users couldn't contain their opinions. After the announcement, jokes abounded on the platform. You don't have to be a geek to appreciate just how out of this world the whole project us. After all, it's not like something like this doesn't already exist. Air Force Space Command, anyone?

As the star of Muppets From Space, I'll be expecting an offer to join the Space Force very soon...I assume they're going to ask me to lead the whole program. pic.twitter.com/7Smt9lKouK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 9, 2018

no idea why, but every time I read/hear #SpaceForce ... I think of Alf. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) August 9, 2018

I would like to nominate David Levinson as the new head of Trumps new #SpaceForce”. Every time I see him he is sprinting into action and his warnings are ALWAYS dismissed but turn out 100% correct. Space force needs a man like David pic.twitter.com/0au0RLKy84 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 9, 2018

The only #SpaceForce I can get behind pic.twitter.com/TQwMOx2CNu — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) August 9, 2018