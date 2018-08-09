The Proposed Space Force Logos are the Only Good Thing About Space Force

Today, the Defense Department outlined plans for a sixth branch of the U.S. Military: Space Force. As absurd as it sounds — no it's not going to be helmed by Bruce Willis and no, Liv Tyler will not be stroking any monitors as Aerosmith wails in the distance — it's 100% real and, according to Bloomberg, hoping to get $8 billion worth of funding over the next five years. The government is hoping that a collection of merch will help pay for some of that huge bill and whatever you think about the whole situation, it's tough to deny that these proposed logos are sorta cool.
RELATED: How Mila Kunis Trolls Vice President Mike Pence Once Every Month
Sure, what makes them hit every button for nerds everywhere is their familiarity. Most harken back to existing logos from NASA. Unfortunately for anyone who thinks a branch of the government that's designed to protect earth from adversaries in space is the one thing this administration got right, The Hill reports that Space Force merch is actually Trump merch, too. When visitors to the site vote for their favorite design, they're also prompted to donate to the campaign. So, remember that if you're looking to add a snazzy space-inflected baseball cap or T-shirt to your rotation.
Just like the logo, nothing's set quite yet. Congress still needs to approve Space Force (it's on the docket for 2020) and there's no telling what it would decide, since there are other things in the Defense Department that could pull the budget in other directions.
RELATED: Melania Trump Wants You to Know She’s Free to Watch Whatever TV Channel She Pleases
Of course, Twitter users couldn't contain their opinions. After the announcement, jokes abounded on the platform. You don't have to be a geek to appreciate just how out of this world the whole project us. After all, it's not like something like this doesn't already exist. Air Force Space Command, anyone?