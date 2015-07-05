Southern Style: Why Sea Island Is Georgia's Ultimate Beach Retreat 

Southern gentility was practically invented here. For the past 87 years, sun-kissed families with memorable last names have "summered" at Sea Island, a sprawling resort community with 600 cottages and hundreds of guest rooms spread across 11 neighborhoods and two distinctive hotels—the super-high-end Cloister at Sea Island, which sits on its own island, and the Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club. Located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, the whole resort has more outdoor activities to take up the month of July and more: five miles of private beach, a Beach Club, tennis and squash centers, a Yacht Club, a Shooting School, and the kids' Camp Cloister. And don't forget the golf: there are three championship courses where every golfer you've ever heard of has played. Perhaps that's why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis vacationed here last year. And why Travel + Leisure voted it one of the best resorts in the world.

Brand new this summer at The Cloister is the chance to own a piece of the dream. Starting at $425,000, furnished homes with 1/4 ownership have just been placed on the market, which means you can have the run of the Sea Island Club and its 60,000-square-foot-spa and fitness center and equestrian facility (membership itself is valued at $100,000). Sounds expensive? Consider that you still get all the benefits of being a hotel guest when you buy in: room service, housekeeping, as much bath gel as you want on demand. Plus, 63 additional new rooms will be complete next spring. Not enough to do? Head to nearby Broadfield, a 5,800-acre farmstead where you'll find the Sea Island Sporting Club and Lodge and a vast array of seasonal hunting, fishing, sporting, and organic dining.

