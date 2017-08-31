South Asia Is Also Flooding—Here Are 5 Ways You Can Help

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston, Texas, area since Friday, prompting many to step up and offer help in the aftermath of the storm. While the disaster joins the list of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the U.S. ever, it sadly isn't the only destructive storm wreaking havoc in the world right now.

Mass flooding and landslides in South Asia have overwhelmed areas of Bangladesh, Nepal, and India in one of the worst floodings in years. According to the United Nations, more than 40 million people have been affected by it, with 1,200 killed and further casualties expected by officials. Tens of thousands of schools, hospitals, and homes have been destroyed, and relief organizations want your help.

Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times

Survivors of the flood are in need of shelter and food, and there is a persistent need for medical care from organizations skilled in giving it. Even if you do not live in the area, there is a lot you can do to aid. Here's exactly what you can to:

UNICEF has a Children's Emergency Fund that specifically caters to young natural disaster victims. You can donate a single time or make regular tax-deductible donations, all of which go toward getting kids to safety in situations like the South Asia flooding.

When you donate to the Save the Children emergency fund, you'll help reduce the risk of illnesses by sending purifiers and sanitary hygiene products to victims in need.

DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty

If you are able, you can help carry out Red Cross voluntary work in specific disaster areas. Read this to learn more about how to get involved.

Goonj aims to reach 75,000 families throughout rural India, but they need help. With your donation, they can give families basic essentials for food and shelter, and, long-term, they plan on reviving community structures like roads and schools.

Oxfam is helping those affected by the floods to get clean drinking water, hygiene kits, shelter, and food supplies while also working alongside local partners to prevent future crises from emerging. With mass flooding of this scale, access to these essentials is even more crucial, and with your help and donation, people can get the supplies they need.