How Sophie Turner Dealt with Pressure to Lose Weight While Filming Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner is (literally) killing it as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, but behind the scenes, she didn't always feel as strong as the Lady of Winterfell. In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress said that she struggled with her mental health while filming Game of Thrones, which was made worse by the pressure to lose weight.

“I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well,” she said. “My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera.”

"Then came pressure from film and television studios to lose weight," the magazine noted.

Turner said that she coped by going to therapy, telling the magazine, “Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough. I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that.”

Turner also recently spoke on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, about the impact of negative comments about her weight and appearance.

"It was just a lot of weight comments, or I would have spotty skin because I was a teenager – and that's normal – and I used to get a lot of comments about my skin and my weight and how I wasn't a good actress," she said.

She added that while filming, she would request that they "tighten my corset a lot" as she became "very, very self-conscious," and said that the dive in her confidence affected her work.

"It would just affect me creatively, and I couldn't be true to the character because I was so worried about Sophie," she said.

Along with therapy, Turner credited now-husband Joe Jonas with helping with her self-esteem.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she told Dr. Phil. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."